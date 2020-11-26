Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Molde vs Arsenal Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction UEFA Europa League – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match MOL vs ARS at Aker Stadion: In one of the highly-awaited clashes of UEFA Europa League on Matchday 4, Arsenal will take on Molde in a big-ticket encounter at the Aker Stadion on Thursday night – November 26 in India. The UEFA Europa League MOL vs ARS football match will kick-off at 11.25 PM IST. Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have started on an emphatic note in the Europa League, bagging nine points out of nine. However, they have a lot of injury concerns heading into this game with Bukayo Saka and Willian joining the list of absentees after their most recent game against Leeds United. The Gunners will also be without Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac as the duo have tested positive for coronavirus. Molde, on the other hand, are in good form and have lost just one of their last 10 matches in all competitions, that loss coming at the hands of Arsenal earlier in this competition. The online live streaming of the UEFA Europa League will be available online on the Disney Hotstar app for premium users. Here’s a look at UEFA Europa League Dream11 Prediction for – MOL vs ARS Dream11 prediction, MOL vs ARS Dream11 team player list, MOL vs ARS Top Fantasy Picks, MOL vs ARS probable playing 11s and Molde vs Arsenal Dream11 Guru Tips. Also Read - AUM vs SOC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Malta 2020 Match 10: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's American University of Malta vs Southern Crusaders CC T10 Match at Marsa Sports Club, Malta 7.45 PM IST November 26 Thursday

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Europa League match between Molde vs Arsenal will start at 11.25 PM IST – November 26. Also Read - INT vs RM Dream11 Team Hints And Tips, Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Inter Milan vs Real Madrid, Predicted XIs at San Siro 1:30 AM IST November 26 Thursday

Venue: Aker Stadion. Also Read - OLY vs MCI Dream11 Team Hints And Tips, Champions League 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Olympiakos vs Manchester City at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium 11:25 PM IST November 25 Wednesday

MOL vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders – Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Kristoffer Haugen

Midfielders – Stian Rode Gregersen, Fredrik Aursnes, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Etzaz Hussain

Forwards – Ola Brynhildsen, Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith-Rowe

Molde (MOL) – Key Players

Stian Gregersen

Kristoffer Haugen

Martin Ellingsen

Ola Brynhildsen

Ohi Omoijuanfo

Arsenal (ARS) – Key Players

Rúnar Rúnarsson

Gabriel Magalhaes

David Luiz

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Nicolas Pépé

MOL vs ARS Predicted Playing XIs

Molde: Andreas Linde (GK), Henry Wingo, Martin Bjornbak, Stian Rode Gregersen, Kristoffer Haugen; Fredrik Aursnes, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Etzaz Hussain; Martin Ellingsen, Leke James, Ola Brynhildsen

Arsenal: Runar Alex Runarsson (GK), Calum Chambers, Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding; Cedric Soares, Joe Willock, Dani Ceballos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Reiss Nelson, Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith-Rowe.

MOL vs ARS SQUADS

Molde (MOL): Andreas Linde, Álex Craninx, Mathias Ranmarks, Oliver Petersen, Martin Bjørnbak, Birk Risa, Stian Gregersen, Kristoffer Haraldseid, Marcus Pedersen, Kristoffer Haugen, Sheriff Sinyan, Magnus Wolff Eikrem, Fredrik Sjølstad, Martin Ellingsen, Erling Knudtzon, Tobias Christensen, Etzaz Hussain, Fredrik Aursnes, Eirik Hestad, Henry Wingo, Ola Brynhildsen, Eirik Andersen, Mattias Moström, Leke James, Mathis Bolly, Ohi Omoijuanfo.

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Rúnar Rúnarsson, Matt Macey, Karl Hein, Héctor Bellerín, Kieran Tierney, William Saliba, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Marí, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Willian, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Cédric Soares, Thomas Partey, Calum Chambers, Mohamed Elneny, Joseph Willock, Emile Smith Rowe, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson, Edward Nketiah, Folarin Balogun.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ARS Dream11 Team/ MOL Dream11 Team/ Arsenal Dream11 Team Prediction/ Molde Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction UEFA Europa League/ Online Football Tips and more.