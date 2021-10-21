New Delhi: India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match is around the corner, and the build-up is always exciting than before. India always had the upper-hand over their neighbours but another thing people look forward to into this high-voltage match is the banters and the memes which circulates around social media.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Got as Good a Chance as Anyone, Says John Wright

We already know about the Mauka Mauka ad which is telecasted during every India-Pakistan cricket matches to take a dig on Pakistan's dismal performance against the Indians in World Cup. One of our favourites has to be the 'Maaro Mujhe, Maaro' guy, Momin Saqib who's hilarious rant video went viral after the Sarfaraz Ahmed led-side fell short by 89 runs via D/L method in 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Momin Saqib on Instagram recently posted a video to embrace the upcoming clash between the two cricketing giants.

“Kya aap taiyyar hai jazbaat se bharpoor Pak-Bharat ka match? Do hi toh match hain. Ek Pakistan India ka aur dusra Aamir Khan ka Lagaan movie wala (Are you ready for the nail-biting match between India and Pakistan? There are only two matches, one is the India versus Pakistan and the other is the Lagaan film one),” he said.

Saqib added, “Khuda ki qasam, aise lagta hai kal 2019 ka match khatam hua hai. Waqt ka pata hi nahi chalta (It feels as if 2019’s match got over yesterday only. Time just flies).”

India have never lost to Pakistan in any cricket World Cups and the Virat Kohli-led side would love to extend their good run against the 2009 T20 World Champions.

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 24th October.