Monaco GP 2021 F1 Live Stream in India

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's title is in danger at the Monaco Grand Prix after a lacklustre qualifying session left the Briton languishing in seventh on the grid. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start on pole after a dramatic Q3, with the hometown favourite crashing into a barrier on his final lap. Having been dropped from last year's championship schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic Circuit de Monaco, the first time ever since 1954. As per the Monaco GP 2021 schedule, the main race will take place from 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 23. Mercedes – 141 points – currently holds a sizeable 29 point advantage over Red Bull Racing Honda – 112 points – going into this fifth race, thanks to Hamilton's three finishes at the top of the podium. McLaren Mercedes are at the third position with 65 points, followed by Ferrari – 60 points and Alpine Renault – 15 points.

Monaco Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. The iconic track has a length of 3.337 km (2.074 miles) and a total of 19 turns. The total number of laps in the race is 78 with a total distance of 260.286 km. Here is a look at how to watch Monaco Grand Prix main race in India, the Monaco Grand Prix stream details, and our preview for the same.

When is the Monaco GP 2021 F1 race?

The Monaco GP 2021 F1 race will take place on Sunday, May 23 in India.

What are the timings of the Monaco GP 2021 F1 race?

The Monaco GP 2021 F1 race will start at 6.30 PM IST.

Where is the Monaco GP 2021 F1 race will take place?

The Monaco GP 2021 F1 race will take place at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Monaco GP 2021 F1 race?

The Monaco GP 2021 F1 race be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD in India.

Where can you catch the live stream of the Monaco GP 2021 F1 race?

The Monaco GP 2021 F1 race live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app.