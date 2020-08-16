Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Monterrey vs Necaxa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Mexican League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match MONT vs NEC at Estadio BBVA Bancomer: In an eagerly-awaited encounter of Mexican League 2020, Monterrey will take on Necaxa of the Liga MX – August 16 morning in India. The Liga MX match will take place at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer and will kick-off at 7:36 AM IST. The live TV broadcast and online live streaming of Mexican League 2020 is not available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Mexican League match between Monterrey and Necaxa will start at 7.36 AM IST – August 16 in India.

Venue: Estadio BBVA Bancomer.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon

Defenders: Nicolas Sanchez, Sebastian Vegas, Stefan Medina

Midfielders: C Rodriguez, M Meza, C Baeza, J Delgado

Forwards: D Pabon (VC), L Passerini, R. Funes-Mori (C)

MONT vs NEC Predicted Playing XIs

Monterrey: Hugo Gonzalez, Luis Cardenas, Edson Resendez, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Nicolas Sanchez, Jesus Gallardo, Daniel Parra, Stefan Medina, Edson Gutierrez, Jonathan Gonzalez.

Necaxa: Sebastian Fassi, Carlos Guzman, Idekel Dominguez, Mario de Luna, Alejandro Zendejas, Jorge Lumbreras, Jose Cobian, Juan Delgado, Ian Gonzalez, Lucas Passerini, Maximiliano Salas.

MONT vs NEC SQUADS

Monterrey (MONT): Hugo Gonzalez, Luis Cardenas, Edson Resendez, Cesar Montes, Sebastian Vegas, Nicolas Sanchez, Jesus Gallardo, Daniel Parra, Stefan Medina, Edson Gutierrez, Jonathan Gonzalez, Celso Ortiz, Matias Kranevitter, Eric Cantu, Carlos Rodriguez, Miguel Layun, Maximiliano Meza, Arturo Gonzalez, Aviles Hurtado, Dorlan Pabon, Rogelio Funes-Mori, Vincent Janssen, Ake Loba.

Necaxa (NEC): Luis Malagon, Sebastian Fassi, Carlos Guzman, Idekel Dominguez, Jairo Gonzalez, Julio Gonzalez, Mario de Luna, Raul Sandoval, Ricardo Chavez, Unai Bilbao, Alejandro Zendejas, Claudio Baeza, David Cabrera, Fernando Arce, Joao Rodriguez, Jorge Lumbreras, Jose Cobian, Juan Delgado, Kevin Mercado, Yerko Leiva, Ian Gonzalez, Lucas Passerini, Martin Barragan, Maximiliano Salas, Oscar Millan.

