Moreirense FC vs Rio Ave FC Dream11 Team Prediction Portuguese League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match MOR vs RIO at Estadio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas: In the Portuguese Primeira Liga 2019-20 match, Moreirense FC will take on Rio Ave FC at the Estadio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Friday (June 12). The Portuguese League match will kick-off time of 11:30 pm IST. Moreirense are currently ninth in the league standings while Rio Ave FC are seventh on the league table. Moreirense have had a topsy-turvy campaign so far where they have missed the consistency. They have managed eight wins, nine draws, and eight losses in the 25 games they have played.

Rio Aves, on the other hand, have had a decent season so far as they currently are sitting on the seventh position. They are still in the race of top-4 but cannot afford any slip-ups from here. In their 25 games, they have won 10, drawn eight, and lost seven games so far in the competition. The live TV or online broadcast of the Portuguese League 2020 football game will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Moreirense FC and Rio Ave FC will start at 11.30 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: M Pasinato

Defenders: I Santos, L Rosic, J Aurelia, A Dalberto

Midfielders: F Soares (C), R Monteiro. D Lopes (VC), N Dos-Santos

Forwards: M Taremi, G Dala

MOR vs RIO Probable Playing XIs

Moreirense FC: Mateus Pasinato, Iago Santos, Lazar Rosic, Fabio Pacheco, Anthony DAlberto, Joao Aurelio, Filipe Soares, Alex Soares, Gabrielzinho, Bilel Aouacheria, Fabio Abreu.

Rio Ave FC: Pawel Kieszek, Aderllan Santos, Nelson Monte, Matheus Reis, Diogo Figueiras, Carlos Mane, Bruno Moreira, Nuno dos-Santos, Diego Lopes, Mehdi Taremi, Lucas Piazon.

MOR vs RIO SQUADS

Moreirense FC: Mateus Pasinato, Pedro Trigueira, Nuno Macedo, Rafik Halliche, Iago Santos, Lazar Rosic, Steven Vitoria, Abdu Conte, Djavan Ferreira, Bruno Silva, Joao Aurelio, Anthony DAlberto, Sori Mane, Ibrahima Camara, Fabio Pacheco, Alex Soares, Filipe Soares, Nuno Santos, Pedro Nuno, Luiz Henrique, Luis Machado, Luther Singh, Bilel Aouacheria, Fabio Abreu, David Texeira, Anderson Miguel, Gabrielzinho.

Rio Ave FC: Paulo Vitor, Pawel Kieszek, Aderllan Santos, Costinha-II, Diogo Figueiras, Eliseu Cassama, Junio Ricardo, Matheus Reis, Messias Rodrigues, Nelson Monte, Pedro Amaral, Toni Borevkovic, Nuno dos-Santos, Al Musrati, Diego Lopes, Filipe Augusto, Nikola Jambor, Ricardo Monteiro, Vito Ferreira, Carlos Mane, Lucas Piazon, Bruno Moreira, Gelson Dala, Mehdi Taremi.

