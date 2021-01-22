Dream11 Tips And Prediction African Championship

Morocco vs Rwanda Dream11 Team Prediction African Championship – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction For Today's Match MOR vs RWN at Stade de la Reunification: In one of the blockbuster clashes on African Championship, Rwanda will take on Morocco at the Stade de la Reunification in a Round of 16 clash on Monday night – January 22 – Friday in India. The African Championship MOR vs RWN match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Morocco are currently leading the African Nations Championship Group C standings with three points. Abdelmounaim Boutouil and team won their opening game against Togo 1-0 on Monday, thanks to a goal from Yahya Jabrane. Rwanda, on the other hand, are second on the table with a point as their last game against Uganda ended in a draw 0-0. African Championship live telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of the African Championship will be available online on Fancode app in India.

Kick-Off Time: The African Championship match between Rwanda vs Morocco will start at 9:30 PM IST – January 22 in India.

Venue: Stade de la Reunification, Man City.

MOR vs RWN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Anas Zniti

Defenders: Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Hamza El Moussaoui, Abdelkrim Baadi, Fitina Omborenga

Midfielders: Larbi Naji, Rachid Kalisa, Muhadjir Hakizimana

Forwards: Soufiane Rahimi, Jaques Tuyiseng, Bertrand Iradukunda

MOR vs RWN Predicted Playing XIs

Morocco: Anas Zniti, Abdelkrim Baadi, Soufiane Bouftini, Abdelmounaim Boutouil, Hamza El Moussaoui, Walid El Karti, Larbi Naji, Yahya Jabrane, Zakaria Hadraf, Ayoub El Kaabi, Soufiane Rahimi.

Rwanda: Olivier Kwizera, Fitina Omborenga, Ange Mutsinzi, Thierry Manzi, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Olivier Niyonzima, Rachid Kalisa, Bertrand Iradukunda, Muhadjir Hakizimana, Dominique Savio Nshuti, Jaques Tuyiseng.

MOR vs RWN SQUADS

Morocco (MOR): A Zniti, M Amsif, A Baadi, A Khafifi, A Boutouil, A Bach, H EI Moussaoui, S Bouftini, A Dari, I Mokadem, O Namsaoui, E Mehdi Karnass, A hafidi, L Naji, M EI Fakih, N Zerhouni, A Ennaffati, M Ali Bemammer, R Jaadi, W EI Karti, W Sabbar, Y Jabrane, M AI Makahasi, Z Fati, B Aouk, S Rahimi, A EI Kaabi, R Slim, B EI Bahraoui, I Khafi, Z Hadraf, N Wail Sadaoui, M EI Morabit.

Rwanda (RWN): Y Kimenyi, E Manishimwe, A Mutsinzi, E Bayisenge, F Omborenga, T Manzi, E Rutanga, H Rugwiro, F Usengimana, C Niyomugabo, O Serumogo, A Nsabimana, E Nsabimana, R Kalisa, M Hakizimana, D Savio Nshuti, P Sibomana, D Manishimwe, O Niyonzima, M Fabrice Twizerimana, E Ngendahimana, Jean Bosco Ruboneka, J Tuyisenge, E Sugira, B Iradikunda, J Mico, O Lyabivuze, L Byiringiro, D Usengimana, O Twizerimana.

