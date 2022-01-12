Cape Town: Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that India middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane has had his time and have got enough opportunities to cement his place in the Indian side but given the current situation it is hurting players like Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer, adding that they need to be given enough opportunities to prove themselves as well.Also Read - Sunil Gavaskar: India's Test Triumph Down Under Last Year Is One Of Greatest

"The team management is backing Rahane. India have won the first Test, and Rahane scored 48 runs in the first innings as well. So he might get another shot. But they should also think about Vihari and Shreyas Iyer. The more chances Rahane gets, the fewer chances the other guys will have. So this needs to be discussed," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.

Talking about Rahane's poor form, Manjrekar reckons that it has been there for quite some time now and there will be a lot of pressure on him to keep his place.

“Rahane’s poor form has been going on for some time now. So there’ll be pressure on Rahane to keep his place in the side,” said the former India batter.

With the opportunities Rahane has got, Manjrekar thinks that if he fails in the ongoing Test, it might just be the end of his Test career, adding that an odd fifty after a gap should not be good enough for him to keep his place.

“But in this Test match, if he again fails in this Test then I think it’s time to give up on Ajinkya Rahane and not keep picking him just because he gets the odd 50 after a gap [which] makes it difficult to drop him,” said Manjrekar.