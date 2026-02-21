Home

Morne Morkel BREAKS silence on Abhishek Sharma’s poor performance ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8, says ‘He is…’

Team India will play their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 against South Africa on Sunday, February 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Both teams are preparing for this highly intense match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Before the much-awaited game, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel attended a press conference.

Morne Morkel opens up about Team’s strategy against South Africa in Super 8

In a press conference, bowling coach Morne Morkel reveals about Team India’s strategy and performance for the upcoming match against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8. He also opened up about team’s improvement in fielding.

Abhishek Sharma’s poor performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Ahead of the Super 8 game against South Africa, team India’s major concern is the ongoing poor performances of star player Abhishek Sharma. As we talk about his batting in the last three matches, he failed to score a single run and was dismissed for a duck. Abhishek is yet to make his first run in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Morne Morkel on Abhishek Sharma’s current performance

Morne Morkel also stated that there was no discussion about Abhishek Sharma in the team management. “Abhishek is a world-class player. Different players have taken responsibility for us. I’m confident they just need a good start.”

Morne Morkel praises Shivam Dube

In Team India’s last match against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026. Star player Shivam Dube showcased a great performance with bat and ball as he scored 66 runs off 31 balls, including four boundaries and six sixes. Not only this, he also took two important wickets. While speaking about Dube, Morne Morkel said, “Confidence is crucial for any bowler. When you feel the captain’s support, it makes a difference. It was just a matter of time. He has a good understanding of the conditions.”

Morkel speaks on Team India’s poor fielding performance

Reflecting on Team India’s poor fielding performance, Morne Morkel said, “We have to stop two runs. Catching is one of our focus points. Overall, the team management believes that small improvements will prove decisive in big matches.

