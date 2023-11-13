Home

Sports

Morne Morkel Steps Down As Pakistan Bowling Coach After Men In Green’s ODI World Cup 2023 Exit

Morne Morkel Steps Down As Pakistan Bowling Coach After Men In Green’s ODI World Cup 2023 Exit

With just four wins from nine games, Pakistan finished fifth in the ODI World Cup 2023. Morne Morkel's contract was due to end next month.

Morne Morkel joined Pakistan as bowling coach in June 2023.

New Delhi: Pakistan’s men’s team bowling coach Morne Morkel resigned on Monday following the Men in Green’s group stage exit in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. With four wins from nine games, Pakistan finished fifth in the points table behind India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. This was Pakistan’s third consecutive group stage exit in ODI World Cups.

Trending Now

“Morne Morkel has resigned as the bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s team. The former South Africa fast bowler joined the Pakistan team on a six-month contract in June this year,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a media release.

You may like to read

“Morkel’s first assignment with the men’s team was their tour to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series. Pakistan Cricket Board will announce his replacement in due course. Pakistan’s next assignment is a three-match Test series against Australia scheduled to take place from December 14, 2023, to January 7, 2024, in Australia,” it added.

Former fast bowler Umar Gul is tipped to replace Morkel as he has worked before with the national team on an interim basis and has also coached the Afghanistan team. Pakistan’s failure in India led to several former cricketers demanding wholesale changes in the side, including the removal of Babbar Azam as skipper. Pakistan suffered losses against India, Australia, South Africa, England and a shock defeat at the hands of Afghanistan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.