Morocco vs Canada Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Morocco vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

Morocco vs Canada Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch in India

Morocco vs Canada Live Streaming: Morocco are today on the verge of reaching the World Cup last-16 as they face Canada in their final group-stage match. A famous victory over Belgium sent them into the top two of Group F and a draw will guarantee their progression into the knockout stages for the first time since 1986. They must overcome a Canada side beaten heavily by Croatia last time out, one that ended the Maples Leafs’ hopes of a deep run in Qatar.

However, there has been plenty to grow their confidence ahead of co-hosting the World Cup in four years’ time.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Morocco vs Canada FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV:

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Canada Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Canada will be played on Thursday, December 01 from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Canada going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Canada will be played at Khalifa International stadium in Qatar.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Canada on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Canada will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Canada in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Morocco and Canada will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.