Home

Sports

Most BIZARRE Cricket Shot Ever? Batter’s Dive Shot Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Most BIZARRE Cricket Shot Ever? Batter’s Dive Shot Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

It is difficult to give a name to the shot where the batter dived in front and hit the ball.

Have you ever seen a cricket shot as BIZARRE as this? (Image: Out of Context Twitter Screenshot)

Delhi: Over the last century, like most other things in life, upgradation has been a constant. Things keep changing and improving with time. We are now living in a smart world where most things are digital – at the press of a button. Just like in life, cricket has seen the game develop over time. Cricket is believed to have begun as early as the 13th century as a game in which country boys bowled at a tree stump or at the hurdle gate into a sheep pen. And today, cricket is dominated by technology. Like the technology in cricket, players have upgraded themselves – bowlers and batters.

In the 1960s when the game initially started being played regularly between countries, the shots were limited. No one then even thought there could be a helicopter shot or a reverse-sweep six. The batter usually looked to defend and survive, but with the time that changed.

You may like to read

In a video that has recently surfaced on social space, a bizarre shot is being played by a batter in a local game. It is difficult to give a name to the shot where the batter dived in front and hit the ball. The connection was good and that went for a boundary. It is the most bizarre shot ever.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.