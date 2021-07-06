By Debayan Bhattacharyya Also Read - England Winger Jadon Sancho To Join Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund Confirms

New Delhi: The Jadon Sancho transfer saga to Manchester United has been one of the prolonged negotiations in football transfer history and and the boy wonder has finally returned to England but this time in the red side of Manchester. Over the years we have seen many big money move to the English Premier League, which makes EPL one of the richest and money-splashing leagues in the world. Let's have a look at the top 10 expensive transfers of all time in the Premier League.

10) Angel Di Maria (£ 75 million)

The Argentine midfielder made a big money move of £ 75 million to Manchester United from Real Madrid. He played for one season in 2014-15 and was a big flop at Old Trafford scoring 5 goals in 43 games.

9) Kevin De Bryune (£ 76 million)

The Belgium superstar made a comeback to the Premier League after a successful stint with German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg. Under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea he hardly got any chance and Pep Guardiola realized his abilities and made him the star he is today. Manchester City bought him for £ 76 million.

8) Kepa (£ 80 million)

Chelsea custodian Kepa Arrizabalaga is the most expensive goalkeeper in history. Chelsea bought him from Athletic Bilbao for a whooping £ 80 million.

7) Nicolas Pepe (£ 80 million)

The Ivory Coast international winger cum forward earned his way to Arsenal after his stellar performance with French side, Lille. The Gunners got him for £ 80 million.

6) Kai Havertz (£ 80 million)

The German superstar has already won the coveted Champions League and he is one of the main men in Die Manschaft’s midfield. The Blues got him for £ 80 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

5) Virgil Van Dijk (£ 84.65 million)

Considered to be one of the best defenders in the world, the 6 time European champions got the Dutch international for a fee of £ 84.65 million from Southampton, making him the second most expensive defender of all time.

4) Romelu Lukaku (£ 84.70 million)

The tall, stout striker is a threat to any team in the world and the Red Devils of Manchester got him for £ 84.70 million from Merseyside club, Everton.

3) Jadon Sancho ( £ 85 million)

Manchester United and Dortmund had reached an agreement in principle for Sancho’s transfer, subject to him signing a contract and passing a medical, both of which are expected to happen after UEFA EURO 2020. His transfer will take place for a reportedly £ 85 million.

2) Harry Maguire (£ 87 million)

England’s one of trusted defenders in EURO 2020, left Leicester City for Manchester United for a fee of £ 87 million, making him the most expensive defender of all time.

1) Paul Pogba (£ 105 million)

The 2018 World Cup winner is the most expensive player ever in the English Premier League. Pogba came back to his boyhood club after a career defining stint at Juventus for a whooping fee of £ 105 million.