Riding on Rohit Sharma’s century, India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs in Manchester on Sunday. The opener starred at the top of the innings as he scored 140 off 113 balls. But former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth said KL Rahul’s innings was more important than Rohit’s.

“Everyone knows how good a batsman Rohit Sharma is but for me the more important innings against Pakistan was from KL Rahul,” Srikkanth was quoted by ICC. Speaking after the match, he said Rahul coped up brilliantly with his change of position in batting. Rahul was forced to open after the injury of Shikhar Dhawan left the position vacant.

Srikkanth also stressed on the fact that the continued run-flow of India’s top three, despite some shuffling, would be a huge asset for the team, going ahead in the tournament. “The fact the top three all got runs, that Sharma and Rahul put on more than a hundred for the first wicket and that Virat Kohli got more runs, is huge for India going forward in the tournament,” said Srikkanth.

The former opener also talked about Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling against Pakistan and said, “Prior to this, the one bowler who had been a little bit of a concern was Kuldeep Yadav, who didn’t seem to have found his form. However, he was brilliant in this game, particularly the dismissal of Babar Azam which was a sensational delivery.” With Yadav getting into wickets, all the Indian bowlers find themselves in good form now.

Meanwhile, Srikkanth compared the Indian cricket team with the West Indies of 70s and said the other sides are starting the games against India with a psychological disadvantage. “Teams are worried about facing India and how they will cope with them, which immediately puts them on the back foot,” added Srikanth. He further said that the Pakistani team had created unnecessary pressure ahead of the match which eventually succumbed them to defeat.

But, he heaped praise on how the Indian unit treated it like any other game and gathered the required result out of it.

(The points made by Krishnamachari Srikkanth were made in an article written for ICC)