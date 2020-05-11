Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth has said that very few cricketers kept in touch with him after his name surfaced in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal. Also Read - UAE Has Offered to Host IPL 2020: BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal

Sreesanth was accused of spot-fixing while playing for Rajasthan Royals and was slapped with a seven-year ban from all forms of cricket.

Most of his teammates, Sreesanth says, began avoiding him barring Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and few others but the Kerala cricketer has no qualms saying he understood their apprehensions.

“Publicly, most of the players used to avoid me except for Viru bhai, Laxman bhai and just three-four others would stay in touch with me,” Sreesanth told India Today. “I also understood their apprehensions and I also didn’t make an effort to engage with them as there were court proceedings going on against me.”

He continued, “But then things improved in a couple of years. I met Bhajju pa (Harbhajan Singh) at the airport not too long ago and I told him when I start playing cricket I will use the bat manufactured by Bhajji Sports.”

Sreesanth played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is for India and was part of the teams that won the 2007 World T20 and ODI World Cup in 2011.

His ban ends later this year and the 37-year-old still harbours ambition to represent India at the international stage again.

“I hope someday I will be able to play for India again,” he said. “World Test Championship excites me and my goal will be to play that. My first target is to get into the Kerala team, and hope to make an impact there. I will go through whatever needs to be done and hopefully, one day I will see myself back in India colour.”