Mumbai: IPL has time and again given a platform to young players to showcase their talent and take their career to the next level. Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya are among players who shot to limelight because of the IPL and were quickly drafted into the national side and now – they are international stars. In what can be termed as a forgettable season for Mumbai Indians, 19-year-old Tilak Verma has been the silver lining for them.Also Read - IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal Hails Arshdeep Singh as 'Leader in The Team' After Punjab Beat Bangalore

In Mumbai Indians’ recent win over Chennai Super Kings, Verma edged past Rishabh Pant’s tally of most runs by a teenager in a single season of IPL. The left-hander has already amassed 368 runs in 12 games. He went past Rishabh Pant’s record of 366 runs in 2017. Also Read - Rajat Patidar's Six Hits Old Man on Head During RCB vs PBKS; Watch Viral VIDEO

In the third spot in the exclusive list is Prithvi Shaw, who scored 353 runs in 16 outings in 2019 for Delhi Capitals. Occupying the fourth spot is Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. The stylish right-hander hit 339 runs in 13 innings in 2014 for Rajasthan Royals. Also Read - KKR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 61 Fantasy Hints: Captain – Vice Captain Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match MCA Stadium at 07:30 PM IST May 14 Saturday

Following Tilak Varma’s record-breaking performance in the IPL 2022 season, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, in an interaction with Star Sports, praise his teammate: “He’s been brilliant playing for the first year. Having such a calm head is never easy and in my opinion, I feel he’s going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He’s got the technique, he’s got the temperament, which is the most important thing when you play at the highest level.”

The Mumbai Indians skipper further added, “So, I think a lot of things are looking bright for him and there is hunger. When you speak to him, there’s hunger to do well and finish games and have some success as well. I think he’s on the right path; he just needs to keep growing and see how he can improve and get better as a player.”