Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Montpellier vs Lyon Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Ligue 1 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Prediction For Today’s Match MOT vs LYN at Stade de la Mosson: In the upcoming Ligue 1 2020-21 fixture on Tuesday evening, Montpellier HSC will take on Rudi Garcia’s Olympique Lyonnais for another exciting football match. The Ligue 1 match between MOT vs LYN will be played at the Stade de la Mosson. The Ligue 1 match will begin at 12.30 AM IST – September 16 in India. Montpellier HSC will look build on their weekend victory against OGC Nice and pick up maximum points early in the competition. On the other hand, Lyon could not get past the steely defence of Bordeaux and played out a goalless draw. Montpellier HSC beat OGC Nice to register a 3-1 victory and the team will look to continue their winning run. Lyon’s formidable attack was quiet in their last game and the team will hope that it can break the deadlock this time around. Also Read - NOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Northamptonshire vs Worcestershire T20 Match at County Ground, Northampton 11 PM IST Tuesday September 15

Kick-Off Time: The Ligue 1 2020-21 football match between Montpellier HSC vs Olympique Lyonnais will start at 12.30 AM IST – September 16. Also Read - LEI vs DER Dream11 Team Prediction English T20 Blast 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Leicestershire vs Derbyshire T20 Match at Grace Road, Leicester 11 PM IST Tuesday September 15

Venue: Stade de la Mosson. Also Read - NWW vs NK Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Inter-Provincial 50 Over Trophy 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For North-West Warriors vs Northern Knights One-day Match at Bready Cricket Club Ground 3 PM IST September 15

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Anthony Lopes

Defenders – Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Daniel Congre, Hilton

Midfielders – Houssem Aouar, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Teji Savanier

Forwards – Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay

MOT vs LYN Predicted Playing XIs

Montpellier: Gerónimo Rulli, Hilton, Daniel Congré, Damien Le Tallec, Joris Chotard, Florent Mollet, Jordan Ferri, Ambroise Oyongo, Arnaud Souquet, Andy Delort, Gaëtan Laborde.

Lyon: Anthony Lopes, Marcelo, Jason Denayer, Joachim Andersen, Houssem Aouar, Lucas Tousart, Bruno Guimarães, Maxwel Cornet, Léo Dubois, Karl Toko Ekambi, Moussa Dembélé.

MOT vs LYN SQUADS

Montpellier (MOT): Gerónimo Rulli, Jordan Ferri, Dimitry Bertaud, Matis Carvalho, Daniel Congré, Hilton, Pedro Mendes, Ambroise Oyongo, Clément Vidal, Nicolas Cozza, Thibaut Vargas, Il-Lok Yun, Arnaud Souquet, Salomon Sambia, Joris Chotard, Bilal Boutobba, Keagan Dolly, Kylian Kaïboué, Mihailo Ristic, Amir Adouyev, Andy Delort, Gaëtan Laborde, Téji Savanier, Damien Le Tallec, Souleymane Camara, Florent Mollet, Petar Skuletic.

Lyon (LYN): Anthony Lopes, Anthony Racioppi, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Sinaly Diomande, Pierre Kalulu Kyatengwa, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa, Joachim Andersen, Rafael, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marçal, Kenny Tete, Oumar Solet, Youssouf Koné, Melvin Bard, Houssem Aouar, Bertrand Traoré, Thiago Mendes, Léo Dubois, Rayan Cherki, Jean Lucas, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Tousart, Boubacar Fofana, Martin Terrier, Moussa Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet, Bruno Guimarães.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MOT Dream11 Team/ LYN Dream11 Team/ Montpellier HSC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Olympique Lyonnais Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Ligue 1/ Online Football Tips and more.