Motera: The Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad has now been renamed as Narendra Modi stadium. The newly built world’s biggest cricket stadium was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind today ahead of the India Vs England Day-Night test. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah were also present at the event. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, which will host the third India-England Test starting Wednesday, takes some getting used to, even for seasoned cricketers. Also Read - IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 1: Motera Cricket Stadium Renamed Narendra Modi Stadium, Toss Coming up Shortly

During the inauguration ceremony, Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the key features of the Motera stadium. “Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave & Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built-in Naranpura. These 3 will be equipped to host any international sports event. Ahmedabad to be known as the ‘sports city’ of India,” Amit Shah said. Also Read - 3rd Test: Gautam Gambhir Doesn't Think Umesh Yadav Will Get in India's Playing XI

Here are the LIVE UPDATES: Also Read - 10 Things You Should Know About Motera Cricket Stadium Today

Moreta LIVE 1.30 pm:

Watch LIVE: President Kovind inaugurates the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat https://t.co/4hMDbMJqSf — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 24, 2021

Motera Live 1.20 pm: Ahmedabad will now be known as the Sports City of India,” says Home Minister Amit Shah at the inaugural ceremony of Narendra Modi Stadium

Motera LIVE 1.15 pm: As CM, he used to say Gujaratis must also progress in 2 fields-sports&armed forces. He took charge of GCA on my request&promoted sports here. His vision was that the world’s largest cricket stadium be built here. This 1,32,000-seater stadium will be known as Narendra Modi Stadium: HM Amit Shah.

Motera LIVE 1.10 pm: Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave & Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built-in Naranpura. These 3 will be equipped to host any international sports event. Ahmedabad to be known as the ‘sports city’ of India,” Amit Shah

Motera LIVE 1.05 pm:

Gujarat: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium, at Motera in Ahmedabad Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also present pic.twitter.com/PtHWjrIeeH — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

Interesting facts about Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera:

The stadium has a seating capacity of 1,10,000, close to 10,000 more spectators than the hallowed Melbourne Cricket Ground – that has now lost its tag of being the largest cricket stadium in the world to the facility in Motera. This is also the second largest stadium in the world by capacity, after North Korea’s Rungrado 1st of May Stadium which can host 1,50,000 people. In India, only the Eden Gardens with a capacity of 80,000 comes close.

The Capacity

The stadium had a capacity of housing 49,000 before it underwent a major redevelopment. In 2015, the decision to make it the world’s biggest such venue was taken by last February, it’s development was completed. Today, it can host 1,0,000 fans at a time which is the most for any cricket venue across the globe. It has thus overtaken Australia’s iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in terms of capacity which can play host to 90,000 fans.

The Facilities For Players

The stadium complex has two practice grounds with nine pitches. In addition, there are 11 more pitches of varying nature. There are four dressing rooms – each has its two gyms with warm-up areas.

The Facilities For Matches

They reportedly have a world-class drainage system which permits a game to resume inside 30 minutes of a heavy rain-break. The field size of the stadium is 180 yards X 150 yards.

The Facilities For Fans

There are no floodlights towers or pillars which means fans can have an uninterrupted view of the action. It has a capacity for parking 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers. The stadium has four entry points. The fans will have a uniform view of the pitch from any stand.

Cost Incurred

It was built at a cost of Rs 8 billion and constructed by the same firm which built the Statue of Unity, a 182m (600ft) tall statute of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Major Milestone

The venue isn’t new to history. In 1986-87, Sunil Gavaskar scored his 10,000th run in Test cricket here, Kapil Dev took his 432nd Test wicket in 1994, AB de Villiers smashed a Test double-ton in 2008, India defeated Australia in the quarterfinal of the 2011 ODI World Cup, Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman to score 30,000 international runs among others.

The Dignitaries

Aside from the royalty of international cricket, President Ram Nath Kovind, Home Minister Amit Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju are expected to be present at the venue today.

How to Buy Tickets?

The tickets for the day-night Test between India and England can be purchased from Book My Show website and app. Tickets are available in the price range of Rs 300-Rs 2,500.