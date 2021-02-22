Motera is eagerly awaiting to host its first ever international match with India and England set to become first teams to play at what will be the world’s biggest stadium. The stadium was constructed in 1982 and is located near the banks of Sabarmati river in Gujarat. In October 2015, the state government decided to redevelop the venue with an aim to become the biggest cricket stadium by capacity. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals How he Will Spend Time With Captain Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma

BCCI and cricketers from both the teams have been sharing images and videos on their social media platforms giving the fans a glimpse of the Sardar Patel Stadium. Before renovation, it had a capacity to host 49,000 fans before it was more than doubled as it overtook the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground which can accommodate 90,000 spectators at once. As the teams, players and few lucky fans gear up to witness the action from Wednesday (February 24), here's a quick look at everything you ought to know about the venue.

Name

Sardar Patel Stadium or the more common name Motera Stadium

Field Size

The field size of the stadium is 180 yards X 150 yards

Venue Size

It’s sprawled across 63 acres and has four entry points.

Facilities

It has four team dressing rooms, six indoor practice pitches and three outdoor practice fields

Stadium Capacity

It can accommodate 1,10,000 fans for any live event. Overall, it is the second largest stadium in the world.

History

Before it was shut down for redevelopment, Motera played host to 12 Tests, 23 ODIs and a lone T20I. It first hosted an international match during the 1984-85 series between India and Australia. It was also one of the venues for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2006, hosting five matches. It has also hosted world cup matches as well.

Test History

Till date, it has hosted 12 Tests with 760/7 being the highest innings total by any team at the venue (Sri Lanka in 2009). The lowest total is 76-all out by India vs South Africa in 2008.