New Delhi: MotoGP announced on Friday that the India will see it's first Motorcycle Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in September 2023.

MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports last Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to host the premier two-wheel racing event in India for the next seven years.

Riders from as many as 19 countries will participate in the event, which will give a major push to trade and tourism in the country, besides generating employment.

“MotoGP also has plans to also introduce MotoE into the Indian racing scenario which will not only be a first in Asia but a significant green initiative with net zero carbon emisson,” the promoters of the event said in a release.

India will become the 31st country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix next year, a provisional calendar was released. India has been listed as the 14th round, to be held in September, in a 21-race calendar.

Top officials from MotoGP’s commercial rights holder Dorna had visited India earlier this month to sign a seven-year MoU with Indian race promoters Fairstreet Sports (FSS).

They had also held meetings with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The FSS had announced that a MotoGP round will be held next year but Dorna MD Carlos Ezpeleta did not commit to a time frame considering the complexities surrounding a season’s calendar. Friday’s announcement from MotoGP makes the picture much clearer.

We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar. We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them,” Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement.

“India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world. We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can’t wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person.

UP CM Adityanath added: It’s a matter of great pride for Uttar Pradesh to host such a global event. Our government will provide full support to MotoGP Bharat.

