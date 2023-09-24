Home

Sports

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reveals Dreams Project At Buddh International Circuit

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reveals Dreams Project At Buddh International Circuit

John Abraham is an avid superbike lover and has some of the best collections in the country.

John Abraham loves superbikes and has quite a lot in his garage. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar John Abraham has dreamt of starting a MotoGP academy in India in the future after the success of MotoGP Bharat 2023 – the inaugural Grand Prix of India at the Buddh International Circuit in Noida. The MotoGP Bharat started on September 22 with all the top stars in the sport coming over to this part of the world. The final race is on Sunday.

Trending Now

Abraham, who is an avid superbike lover, dropped in at the BIC on Sunday ahead of the final race and thanked the MotoGP to give India a chance to host the biggest spectacle in motorsport.

You may like to read

“Thankful to the MotoGP for getting MotoGP to India. I’d like to congratulate the Indian Oil MotoGP team. I’d like to thank the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for really making this happen,” Abraham told reporters at the BIC on Sunday.

He was also excited to all the top riders of the world at one place in India. “And I’m just very excited to see all the riders here in India. I just think that it’s great that MotoGP has come. My dream would be to start an academy one day and I want to see an Indian star in the MotoGP…,” he added.

#WATCH | Greater Noida, UP: On the MotoGP Bharat 2023 event, actor John Abraham says, “Thankful to the MotoGP for getting MotoGP to India. I’d like to congratulate the Indian Oil MotoGP team. I’d like to thank the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for really making this happen. And… pic.twitter.com/vgtxYUDkfU — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023

Like former India captain, Abraham too has a collection of bikes and his collection includes Yamaha V-Max, BMW S 1000 RR, Ducati Panigale V4, Aprilia RSv4, MV Agusta F3, Suzuki Hayabusa and KTM Duke.

Earlier on Saturday, MotoGP championship contender Jorge Martin on Saturday topped the 11-lap sprint race ahead of the Indian Grand Prix. The Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider and Martin’s rival Marco Bezzecchi had set the qualifying time at 1:43.9470s becoming the clear favourite for the sprint race and the marque event at the Buddh International Circuit on Sunday.

Martin, who is second in the championship, took 12 points for the sprint while leader Francesco Bagnaia finished second with nine points and eight-time world champion Marc Marquez rode to third spot on the podium. This was Marquez’s second podium of the season.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES