MotoGP Bharat 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV in India

New Delhi: India is set to host its first ever two-wheeled motor sporting race MotoGP, MotoGP Bharat 2023. The best drivers will race it out at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from September 22 to 24. The event kind of also marks the return of high-profile international motorsport to the venue after it held the marquee Indian Grand Prix from 2011 to 2013.

The Buddh International Circuit is 5.15 kilometers long and was built back in 2010. The circuit was the Indian home for Formula One races from 2011 to 2013, however was ceased because of monetary issues. The circuit has now been altered to make it efficient for the MotoGP races.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the MotoGP Bharat 2023 online and on TV in India:

When Will the MotoGP Bharat 2023 start?

The MotoGP Bharat 2023 will start on September 22, Friday.

Where will the MotoGP Bharat 2023 happen?

The MotoGP Bharat 2023 will take place at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

When will the MotoGP Bharat 2023 begin?

The MotoGP Bharat 2023 will begin at 9 AM IST on Friday.

Where we can watch the MotoGP Bharat 2023 On TV?

The MotoGP Bharat 2023 will be televised on Sports 18Khel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the MotoGP Bharat 2023?

The MotoGP Bharat 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app in India.

MotoGP Bharat 2023 Participants

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team: Fabio Quartararo (France) and Franco Morbidelli (Italy).

Ducati Lenovo Team: Francesco Bagnaia (Italy) and Enea Bastianini (Italy).

Aprilia Racing: Alwix Espargaro (Spain) and Maverick Vinales (Spain).

Repsol Honda Team: Marcquez (Spain) and Joan Mir (Spain)

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Jack Miller (Australia) and Brad Binder (South Africa)

Gresini Racing MotoGP (Ducati): Alex Marquez (Spain) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (Italy).

Prima Pramac Racing (Ducati): Johann Zarco (France) and Jorge Martín Almoguera (Spain).

Mooney VR46 Racing Team (Ducati): Luca Marini (Italy) and Marco Bezzecchi (Italy).

RNF MotoGP Team (Aprilia): Miguel Oliveira (Portugal) and Raul Fernandez (Spain).

