MotoGP Bharat 2023: Marc Marquez Confirms India Trip After Visa Delay; Francesco Bagnaia, Aleix Espargaro Reach Delhi

The MotoGP Bharat will be held between September 22 and 24 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro clicks a selfie with the Lotus Temple in the background. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Amid visa issues, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro were among the few riders who reached India for the upcoming MotoGP Bharat, the inaugural Indian Grand Prix in Noida starting on September 22. Six-time champion Marc Marquez, who missed the flight due to visa delay, also posted on Instagram about his trip to India, confirming his participation in the historic event.

‘Namaste,’ posted Espargaro on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday with an Indian flag emoji as he enjoyed Delhi roads and also visited the Lotus Temple. The Spaniard was one of the riders who faced visa issues Gresini Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio also confirmed his participation in the event through a social media post.

Marquez and his Honda teammate Joan Mir were supposed to be present in an event at the Honda India factory in Manesar but the organisers called it off on Tuesday morning after knowing that the superstars won’t be able to make it on time.

“We regret the unforeseen delays in the visa issuance process. Please understand that this is not a reflection on our dedication and hard work. It’s an unforeseen technical glitch that’s part and parcel of the challenges faced during inaugural events like this,” MotoGP Bharat said in a press statement on Tuesday evening.

“We’re happy to announce that most of the visas have already been processed, with many more on the horizon. Our teams are tirelessly working around the clock to ensure that every participant, from riders to technical officials, receives their visa promptly.

We recognize the significance of a smooth experience for everyone involved and kindly request your patience and cooperation during this time. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the MHA and the Indian Government for their unwavering support.

“Rest assured, we are fully committed to ensuring that all race personnel arrive in India as planned, safe and sound,” it added.

