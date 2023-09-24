Home

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Marco Bezzecchi Crashes At Buddh International Circuit – WATCH VIDEO

After crashing in the opening lap, VR46 Racing Team's Marco Bezzecchi rejoined the race at 17th position and drove like a madman to finish fifth in sprint.

Marco Bezzecchi will start from pole on Sunday's final race at MotoGP Bharat 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Mooney VR46 Racing Team’s Marco Bezzecchi made a remarkable comeback after crashing in the opening lap to finish fifth in the historic sprint race of the ongoing Indian Grand Prix 2023 at the Buddh International Circuit on Saturday. Starting from pole position, Bezzecchi went down at the very first turn when he was hit by his teammate Luca Marini from behind as the bikers slowed down at the corner. Along with Bezzecchi, two other riders also went down.

However, Bezzecchi, who defined the exhilarating speed associated with the sport, rode like there was no tomorrow. From being pushed to 17th on the opening lap, he was fighting for fifth place on lap 10. He successfully pipped Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo for the position.

MotoGP championship contender Jorge Martin topped the 11-lap sprint race ahead of teammate Francesco Bagnaia and Honda’s Marc Marquez. Earlier, Rain delayed the start of the sprint race by close to an hour.

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez is certain to be out of the final race on Sunday after the rider suffered multiple rib injuries following a severe crash, thus bringing down the grid to 21 drivers. He is currently under treatment at a local hospital.

Martin, who is second in the championship, took 12 points for the sprint while leader Francesco Bagnaia finished second with nine points and eight-time world champion Marc Marquez rode to third spot on the podium. This was Marc’s second podium of the season.

Meanwhile, Bezzecchi will start from pole position on Sunday with Martin and reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia in the front row. Bezzecchi clocked one minute, 43.947 seconds to pip Martin by 0.043 seconds. Bagnaia was a further 0.21 seconds behind.

