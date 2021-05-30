Young India MotoGP rider Jason Dupasquier passes away on Saturday from suffering injury from a major crash at the Italian GP. The Swiss international was just 19. He was treated at Careggi hospital in Florence, which stated that Jason suffered brain injuries “incompatible with life” in the multi-bike accident at Mugello on Saturday. Also Read - COVID-19: British And Australian MotoGP Races Called Off

MotoGP shared the news on Twitter and paid a heartfelt tribute to the young rider.

"We're deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier," MotoGP said on Twitter.

“On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace,” the statement added.

We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace pic.twitter.com/nZCzlmJsVi — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) May 30, 2021



It was Jason’s second season in the Moto3 circuit, as he fell on the track and was struck by a bike and as he slid, during the qualifying round.

A joint statement was issued by Motorcycling’s governing body the FIM, the team’s IRTA umbrella association, and the sport’s commercial rights holder DORNA on the tragic incident.

“Following a serious incident in the Moto3 Qualifying 2 session at the Gran Premio d’Italia, it is with great sadness that we report the passing of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier,” it read.

“Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries,” the statement continued.