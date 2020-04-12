British motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss has died at the age of 90 after battling long illness. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula One drivers to have never one the world championship. Also Read - Relive The Best of Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher And Fernando Alonso

“It was one lap too many,” his wife Sussie Moss told told Britain’s Press Association. “He just closed his eyes.” Also Read - Formula One is in a Very Fragile State at The Moment: McLaren CEO

Moss competed in 66 F1 races between 1951 and 1961, winning 16 of them. He finished runners-up four times during is storied career who was knighted in 2000. Also Read - Former F1 Chief Bernie Ecclestone Wants 2020 Championship to be Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Not only in F1, Moss competed in various motor sports and recorded 212 victories across competition.

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle paid his tributes, calling him a mighty racer and gentleman. “RIP Sir Stirling Moss. A mighty racer and gentleman. He had a press on style on the track and in life. Remarkable man. Survived the most dangerous era of motorsport and died today aged 90. He had such great stories to tell, and it was a privilege to know him,” Brundle tweeted on Sunday.

Moss ended his racing career in 1962 after a crash at Goodwood left him in a coma for a month. However, he continued to race in historic cars and legend events till the age of 81.

He retired from public life in 2018 due to health issues.

“In the history of motor racing, not just in his home country but also wherever he raced around the world, Sir Stirling held a unique status, which continued throughout his life, long after he retired from his front line racing career,” the British Racing Drivers’ Club said in a statement.

“He was universally recognised, following the retirement of the great Juan Manuel Fangio in 1958, as the racing driver who set the standards by which all other drivers were judged, whether in Formula 1 or international sports car racing. His versatility and competitive instincts made him a formidable competitor in any race,” it added.