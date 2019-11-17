Bollywood and TV actor Mouni Roy congratulated Deccan Gladiators for registering their first win of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday. The Gladiators, having suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Delhi Bulls in their opening contest, beat Bangla Tigers by six wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Gladiators down a target of 109 and in the process, got themselves up and running on the points table.

Mouni, with her set of friends, was sporting the Gladiators’ blue jersey and seen cheering for the team. She lauded the team’s performance through an Instagram post, which said: “We won Congratulations @deccangladiators.”

View this post on Instagram We won 🥳🕺 Congratulations @deccangladiators A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Nov 16, 2019 at 5:23am PST

Mouni recently appeared in Made in China opposite Rajkumar Rao where her performance was lauded. This is Mouni’s third Bollywood film since making her debut last year in the Akshay Kumar-starrer gold. She first appeared on television in the year 2007, playing the role of Krishna Tulsi in the show “Kyukii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” though it wasn’t until she bagged the lead role in the popular TV show Naagin, that shot her to fame. She is one of the most followed Indian TV celebrities on Insta, with over 10 million followers.

As for the match, the Gladiators had it pretty easy after Migael Pretorius’ 3/10 restricted Tigers to 108 for 5 in 20 overs. Colin Ingram top scored with 37, supported by Rilee Rossouw’s 12-ball 26. The Gladiators lose opener Mohammad Shahzad in the first over of the chase but Shane Watson’s belligerent batting saw them through.

Shahzad was bowled by Liam Plunkett before Watson and New Zealand’s Anton Devcich put the chase back on track with a 64-run partnership. Devcich struck a couple of fours and sixes each to score 27 off 11 and although he was dismissed by Qais Ahmad, Watson carried on. The former Australia allrounder smoked three sixes and three boundaries each and raced to 41 off 25.

David Wiese dismissed Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Watson off consecutive deliveries in the eighth over but the total was way too less to defend. Ben Cutting and Daniel Lawrence took another 14 balls to get The Gladiators two vital points.