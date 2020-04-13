Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a halt, former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram took to Twitter and posed a question for his fans and asked for their suggestions. The 1992 World Cup-winner asked fans if he should keep his moustache or get rid of it. Also Read - Tablighi Jamaat: SC Hears Plea Against 'Demonisation' of Muslims, Says 'Can't Gag Press'

“Moustache or no moustache? Things you you do when you have nothing to do I suppose Grinning face#isolationcreation .Moooch nahi, tey kuch nahi …” Akram said in a tweet with two photos. In one, he is seen with a moustache and in another, he does not have facial hair. Also Read - Scientist Tells Parents He's Going to Friend's House, Ends up in Lucknow Hospital to Help With Corona Testing

Former captain and his fellow teammate, allrounder Shahid Afridi replied, saying moustache or not Akram will always remain a champion.

“Moustache or no moustache you are and will remain a champion (mooch ho ya na ho aap star hee hain)!! Good to see you sweating it out, stay blessed :)” Afridi said.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill with sporting events across the globe either being suspended or cancelled.

Akram had recently said that Pakistan is Brazil of cricket because of raw talent.

“Raw talent, it”s like Brazil of cricket,” Wasim said in a reply to Former Australian batsman Dean Jones during an interaction.