New Delhi: India's women team player Harleen Deol stunned the cricketing world in the first T20I against England Women at County Ground, Northampton on Friday. Deol first timed the jump to perfection at the boundary rope, caught the ball, and as she was going over the ropes due to the momentum, she quickly got rid of the ball and once again caught it while coming back into the area of play to help dismiss England batswoman, Amy Jones, who scored 43 off just 27 balls in the first T20I.

The catch left everybody stunned and the grab went on to viral on the social media platform after England Cricket Twitter handle shared the clip of the catch.

Anand Mahindra also shared the video on their Twitter handle and the caption of their post read as, “Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real WonderWoman is here”. Also Read - 3rd Women's ODI: India to Fight For Pride Against England

Nope. Not possible. Couldn’t have happened. Must be some special effects trick. What? It was real? Ok, move over Gal Gadot; the real WonderWoman is here… pic.twitter.com/Cr9STZrVnW — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, England Women won the first T20I by 18 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. The hosts posted a par score of 177-5 after India Women team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first. India Women struggled in their run as they were 54-3 in 8.4 overs before rain played killjoy to interrupt the proceedings.

On the other hand, Harleen Deol couldn’t get going with the bat as she remained unbeaten on 17 off 24 balls.

England Women had won the ODI series by 2-1 after the one-off Test match had ended in a draw. The second T20I between India Women and England Women will take place at County Ground, Hove on 11th July.