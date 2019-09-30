Peyton Royce carries herself with grace and elegance, but once the bell rings, her raging-bull temperament takes over.

The explanation for her fluid movement — including a dazzling array of kicks that are equal parts ballerina and martial artist — is simple: Peyton grew up pursuing dance until the art of wrestling caught her eye. She broke into sports-entertainment alongside fellow NXT Superstar and “BFF” Billie Kay, training in Sydney, Australia. From there, Royce ventured to Calgary, Alberta, Canada, where she continued her studies under technical wizard Lance Storm.

Royce and Kay wouldn’t be apart for long, though, as both signed to NXT at the same time, joining the WWE Performance Center in early 2015. The Iconic Duo journeyed up the ranks of NXT side-by-side, often tormenting other Superstars or annoying NXT General Manager William Regal. So effective are Royce & Kay as a unit, in fact, that they were collectively voted the NXT Breakout Star(s) of 2016.

After continually drawing the ire of the NXT Universe and getting under the skin of just about everyone affiliated with the black-and-gold brand, The IIconics made their shocking arrival to Team Blue on the #SmackDownAfterMania and left Charlotte Flair in a crumpled heap after a savage assault, indirectly causing The Queen to lose her SmackDown Women’s Championship after Carmella cashed in her Money in the Bank contract.

The IIconics had their most iconic moment at WrestleMania 35 where they shocked the world by winning a Fatal 4-Way Match to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Cassie McIntosh born 10 November 1992 is an Australian professional wrestler, signed to WWE under the ring name Peyton Royce. She performs on the SmackDown brand.

