What is wrong with Jofra Archer? The Englishman is now becoming a serious prophet with all his prophecies coming true after he made them years back. Archer came into the limelight with his freak predictions during the World Cup. Even after the Cup ended, Prithvi Shaw got banned and apparently, Archer had tweeted about ‘unlucky’ Shaw years back. Now, he is back in the limelight after Article 370 has been making the rounds in India with the Jammu and Kashmir conflict. Archer had mentioned 370 as not safe five years ago. It may be coincidental that Archer posted it on the day Narendra Modi took oath for the first time as the Prime Minister of India. He may not have mentioned it in this context but he could still predict the figure is what is stunning his fans.

Here is the screenshot of the epic tweet:

Here is how fans reacted to his throwback tweet:

There has to be a Jofra Archer tweet for everything. Legend pic.twitter.com/q6xI1phG0L — Masakadzas (@masakadzas) August 5, 2019

Jofra Archer is absolutely correct.😂😂😂

Article 370 revoked.

👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/NGa9Vqco86 — Osheen (@Megha94507473) August 5, 2019

Earlier, within hours of the revocation of the contentious Article 370 pertaining to the special status of J&K, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued an order to Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of all state/UTs and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, that immediate instructions may be issued to security forces and law enforcement agencies in all states to put them on maximum alert. (Also read: ‘Betrayal of Trust,’ Says Former CMs Omar, Mehbooba)

The ministry has also requested to take special care to ensure the safety and security of residents of J&K, especially the students in various parts of the country.

Officials said the ministry has directed all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central security agencies to take “necessary precautions” and step up protection of their premises and movements by issuing specific advisories.

“An advisory for remaining on a high alert mode has been issued to all the security forces across the country, especially for their units based in Jammu and Kashmir,” a senior official told media.