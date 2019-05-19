MPL 2019: Shades of MS Dhoni was on display during Match 10 of the ongoing MPL 2019 when SoBo SuperSonics locked horns with Aakash Tigers. It was 35-year-old Subramanian who gave us a glimpse of Dhoni with a couple of stumpings during the match. Playing for the Aakash Tigers, Subramanian affected two slick stumpings to send Jay Bista and Vaibhav Mali packing. The spin of Nehal Katakdhond did the trick. One has to give credit to the speed of Subramanian’s stumping. It was more like a Dhoni stumping, where the ball is collected and without any backward movement, the hands go straight to the stumps to whip off the bails.

Here is the video of the two stumpings:

Lighting quick!⚡ Subramanian’s slick glove-work sends Jay Bista back to the pavilion 👌🏼@MumbaiCricAssoc #EkdumMumbai pic.twitter.com/TH3UXdVW0e — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) May 18, 2019

No way out! 🚫 Subramanian’s speed behind the wickets is faster than ‘mutual funds are subject to market risks’ line 😅@MumbaiCricAssoc #EkdumMumbai pic.twitter.com/hSQOQERm9m — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) May 18, 2019

Meanwhile, SoBo SuperSonics won the game by 10 runs, thanks to Dhrumil Matkar’s three wickets. Earlier, Parag Khanapurkar’s 40-ball 45 helped SuperSonics post 143/6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

The @SoboSupersonics and their fans painted the Wankhede yellow on Saturday!💛 Here are some of the best 📸 from their match against @TigersAakash Check the full gallery here 👉🏽https://t.co/sDy5IHyvjK@MumbaiCricAssoc #EkdumMumbai pic.twitter.com/VmudNhE198 — T20 Mumbai (@T20Mumbai) May 18, 2019

SoBo Supersonics: 143/6 (Parag Khanapurkar 45, Khizer Dafedar 33, Nehal Katakdhond 3/17) beat

Aakash Tigers MWS: 133/7 (Aakarshit Gomel 43, Kaustubh Pawar 22, Dhrumil Matkar 3/28)

SoBo SuperSonics Squad

Playing XI

Jay Gokul Bista (c), Hersh Tank, Parag Khanapurkar, Yogesh Takawale (wk), Khizer Dafedar, Adeeb Usmani, Rohan Raje, Vaibhav Mali, Dhrumil Matkar, Deepak Shetty, Badrey Alam

Aakash Tigers MWS Squad

Playing XI

Kaustubh Pawar, Aakarshit Gomel, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddharth Akre, D Subramanian (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni (c), Shams Mulani, Yogesh Pawar, Nehal Katakdhond, Sylvester Dsouza, Salman Khan