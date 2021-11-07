MR vs CAT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Montcada Royal vs Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MR vs CAT at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 13 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Catalunya Tigers will take on Montcada Royal at the Videres Ground on Monday. The ECS T10 Barcelona MR vs CAT match will start at 12 AM IST – November 8. Montcada Royals haven't played a match yet in this tournament as their recent game was called off. They have a good mix of talented and experienced players and will be hoping to get off the mark with a win. On the other hand, Catalunya Tigers have won two of their three games, occupying the third spot in the points table. They defeated Hira Sabadell by 33 runs in the last game and will aim to repeat the same performance in this encounter.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Catalunya Tigers and Montcada Royal will take place at 11:30 PM IST – November 8.

Time: 12 AM IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

MR vs CAT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kashif Shafi, Awais Ahmed

Batsmen – Sheraz Iqbal, Muhammad Naeem, Mohsin Ali

All-rounders – Waqas Miraj (C), Asjad Butt (VC), Hamza Saleem

Bowlers – Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar, Ghulam Dastgeer

MR vs CAT Probable Playing XIs

Montcada Royal: Muhammad Ihsan, Kashif Shafi (wk), Muhammad Naeem, Mohsin Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Hamza Saleem, Ibrar Hussain, Muhammad Umar Waqas (C), Raja Adell Iqbal, Arif Majeed, Muhammad Asif.

Catalunya Tigers: Tahir Ilyas, Awais Ahmed (wk), Waqas Miraj, Asjad Butt, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Muhammad Umar Mughal, Shahzaib Akram, Samar Shamshad, Umair Aftab, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Zeeshan.

MR vs CAT Squads

Catalunya Tigers: Awais Ahmed (wk), Asjad Butt, Zulqarnain Haider, Tahir Ilyas, Umer Mughal, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Ghulam Dastgeer, Waqas Meraj, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Samar Shamshad, Atif Nadeem, Muhammad Zeeshan.

Montcada Royal: Muhammad Ihsan, Sarfraz Anwar, Kashif Shafi, Muhammad Naeem, Mohsin Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Hamza Saleem, Ibrar Hussain, Asad Afzaal, Kamran Muhammad, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Saqib, Jahanzaib Asghar.

