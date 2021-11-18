MR vs HIS Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Montcada Royal vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MR vs HIS at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 35 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Hira Sabadell will take on Montcada Royal at the Videres Ground on Thursday. The ECS T10 Barcelona MR vs HIS match will start at 9.30 PM IST – November 18. It's the battle between the bottom-dwellers of ECS T10 Barcelona. Montcada Royals are lying at the seventh spot with one victory and three losses in their six games thus far. Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having won only two of their seven matches. They will be playing their last match of the tournament and will be aiming to finish on a high note. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MR vs HIS Dream11 Team Prediction, MR vs HIS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MR vs HIS Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Montcada Royal vs Hira Sabadell, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Hira Sabadell and Montcada Royal will take place at 9 PM IST – November 18.

Time: 9.30 PM IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

MR vs HIS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kashif Shafi, Awais Ahmed

Batsmen – Sheraz Iqbal, Muhammad Naeem, Mohsin Ali

All-rounders – Waqas Miraj (C), Asjad Butt (VC), Hamza Saleem

Bowlers – Muhammad Umar Mughal, Ghulam Sarwar, Ghulam Dastgeer

MR vs HIS Probable Playing XIs

Montcada Royal: Muhammad Naeem (C), Kashif Shafi (WK), Muhammad Ishan, Arif Majeed, Ghulam Sabar, Sarfraz Anwar, Hamza Saleem, Farrukh Sohail, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Ibrar Hussain, Kamran Muhammad.

Hira Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid (WK), Shanawar Shahzad (C), Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Zeeshan Afzal, Sufian Ansar, Anwar Ul-Haq, Aqeel Ansar, Abib Shahzad, Ikram Ul-Haq, Fida Hussain.

MR vs HIS Squads

Montcada Royal: Arif Majeed, Ghulam Sabar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Saqib, Owais Nazir, Sarfraz Anwar, Usman Ul Haq, Zeb Ali, Farrukh Sohail, Hamza Saleem, Ibrar Hussain, Jehanzaib Asghar, MD Umar Waqas, Kashif Shafi, Muhammad Ihsan, Toqueer Shabbir, Aamir Shahzad, Adeel Raja, Asad Afzaal, Imran Amjad, Junaid Ali, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Kamran.

Hira Sabadell: Fakhar Nazir Chattha, Khawar Mehmood, Manan Ayub, Shanawar Shahzad, Zeeshan Afzal, Anwar Ul Haq, Aqeel Ansar, Mubashar Irshad, Sufian Ansar, Bakhtair Khalid, Sharanjit Singh, Abid Shahzad, Adnan Abbas, Fida Hussain, Ikram Ul Haq, Majeed Kashif, Mehmood Akhtar.

