MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints WBBL T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s – Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 at Bellerive Oval at 1.40 PM IST November 7 Monday
Here is the WBBL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, MR-W vs HB-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, MR-W vs HB-W Probable XIs WBBL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Fantasy Playing Tips - WBBL T20.
MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints WBBL T20: MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints WBBL T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s – Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 at Bellerive Oval at 1.40 PM IST November 7 Monday. Here is the WBBL T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction, MR-W vs HB-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, MR-W vs HB-W Probable XIs WBBL T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – WBBL T20. Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Team Prediction WBBL T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs MR-W Today’s MR-W vs HB-W at Bellerive Oval: In WBBL T20 tournament, Melbourne Renegades Women will take on Hobart Hurricanes Women at the Bellerive Oval on Monday.
Also Read:
TOSS: The WBBL T20 toss between Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women, (November 07) will take place at 1.10 PM IST .
Time: 1.45 PM IST.
Venue: Bellerive Oval.
MR-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team
Keeper – Lizelle Lee
Batsmen – Mignon Du Preez, Courtney Webb, Chamari Atapattu
All-rounders – Hayley Mathews (VC), Sophie Molineux, Heather Graham (C)
Bowlers – Shabnim Ismail, Molly Strano, Maisy Gibson, Sarah Coyte
MR-W vs HB-W Probable Playing XI
Melbourne Renegades Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Josephine Dooley(wk), Sophie Molineux©, Courtney Webb, Carly Leeson, Rhiann O’Donnell, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Ella Hayward, Shabnim Ismail
Hobart Hurricanes Women: Elyse Villani©, Lizelle Lee(wk), Rachel Trenaman, Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Naomi Stalenberg, Maisy Gibson, Hayley Jensen, Molly Strano.
Check Dream11 Prediction/MR-W Dream11 Team/ HB-W Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Hobart Hurricanes Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – WBBL T20/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.