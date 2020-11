Dream11 Team Prediction

MRA vs FBA Bangladesh T20 Match 6: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Minister Group Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal T20 Match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur 6 PM IST November 28 Saturday:

Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Bangladesh T20 Match 6 – MRA vs FBA Dream11 Team Prediction, Minister Group Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Tips, MRA vs FBA Probable Playing XIs, MRA vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Minister Group Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal Bangladesh T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Minister Group Rajshahi vs Fortune Barishal.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

MRA vs FBA My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Nurul Hasan

Batters – Parvez Hossain Emon, Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (VC)

All-Rounders – Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan (C)

Bowlers – Sumon Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny

SQUADS

Minister Group Rajshahi

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Ebadot Hossain, Raqibul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam, Jaker Ali, Rejaur Rahman Raja

Fortune Barishal

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tamim Iqbal (C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Towhid Hridoy, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Aminul Islam Biplob, Sumon Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Saif Hassan, Abu Sayeem, Abu Jayed, Tanvir Islam, Suhrawadi Shuvo

