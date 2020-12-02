MRA vs GGC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Bangladesh T20

Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MRA vs GGC at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: In match no. 10 of Bangladesh T20 on Wednesday, Gazi Group Chattogram and Minister Rajshahi will take on each other at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The Bangladesh T20 MRA vs GGC match will begin at 6 PM IST – December 2. Minister Rajshahi has been fairly impressive this season, winning two of their three games. Riding on the fortunes of Najmul Hossain Shanto at the top of the order, Rajshahi look well-set for a playoff spot. However, they could face a tough outing against Bangladesh T20 Cup table-toppers Gazi Group Chattogram. On the other hand, Gazi Group Chattogram are yet to lose a game in the Bangladesh T20 Cup, with Mustafizur Rahman starring with the ball. Adding Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar's exploits to the equation only sweetens the deal for Chattogram, who will be looking to strengthen their stranglehold on the top spot with a win on Wednesday. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Bangladesh T20 Match 10 – MRA vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Tips, MRA vs GGC Probable Playing XIs, MRA vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram Bangladesh T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram.

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram will take place at 5.30 PM IST – December 2, Wednesday.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

MRA vs GGC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Liton Das (VC)

Batsmen: Rony Talukdar, Fazle Mahmud, Nazmul Hossain Shanto

All-rounders: Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Mehedi Hasan

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Mustafizur Rahman (C), Taijul Islam

MRA vs GGC Probable Playing XIs

Minister Rajshahi: Najmul Shanto, Anisul Islam, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Mohd Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan, Farhad Reza, Rejaur Raja, Mukidul Islam and Ebadot Hossain.

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohd Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Nahidul Islam, Sanjit Saha, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

MRA vs GGC Squads

Minister Rajshahi: Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mohammad Ashraful, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Ebadat Hossain, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Rony Talukder, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali Anik, Rakibul Hasan, Muqidul Islam Mugdho, Sunzamul Islam..

Gazi Group Chattogram: Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Kumer Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shamsr Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Shykat Ali, Mominul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehadi Hasan.

