Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's MRA vs GGC at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur: In match no. 19 of Bangladesh T20 on Saturday, Gazi Group Chattogram and Minister Rajshahi will take on each other at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. The Bangladesh T20 MRA vs GGC match will begin at 12 PM IST – December 12. Minister Group Rajshahi will be fighting for their spot in the Playoffs, they are currently at the fourth spot in the standings with only four points to their name. Their current form is terrible as they are coming back with five consecutive losses on the trot. On the other hand, Gazi Group Chattogram have already qualified for the playoffs and they will be checking their bench strength. So far they have lost only match in this tournament out of seven games which eventually made them table toppers with 12 points in their bank. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Bangladesh T20 Match 19 – MRA vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram Dream11 Tips, MRA vs GGC Probable Playing XIs, MRA vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram Bangladesh T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram.

TOSS: The Bangladesh T20 match toss between Minister Rajshahi vs Gazi Group Chattogram will take place at 11.30 AM IST – December 12, Saturday.

Time: 12 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

MRA vs GGC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Fazle Mahmud, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shamsur Rahman

All-rounders: Anisul Islam Emon, Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar (vc)

Bowlers: Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nahidul Islam

MRA vs GGC Probable Playing XIs

Minister Rajshahi: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan (wk), Farhad Reza, Mukidal Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Saifuddin, Ebadot Hossain.

Gazi Group Chattogram: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (C & wk), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Shykat Ali, Sanjit Saha, Mehedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam.

MRA vs GGC Squads

Minister Rajshahi: Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mohammad Ashraful, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Ebadat Hossain, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Rony Talukder, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali Anik, Rakibul Hasan, Muqidul Islam Mugdho, Sunzamul Islam..

Gazi Group Chattogram: Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Kumer Das, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Shamsr Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Shykat Ali, Mominul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehadi Hasan.

