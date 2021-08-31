MRC vs KDC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha.

MRC vs KDC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Arjun A K

Batsmen – Vathsal Govind (C), Sachin Mohan (VC), Jean Vijay

All-rounders – Unnimon Sabu, Vinu Kumar, Manu Krishnan, Unnikrishnan A P

Bowlers – Akshay Manohar, Athul Raveendran, Rahul Sharma

MRC vs KDC Probable Playing XIs

Masters-RCC: Sarath K S, Arun Poulose, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Albin Alias, Hari Krishnan-D, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, Akhil Scaria, Athul Raveendran, N P Basil, Unnimon Sabu.

Kids Cricket Club: Arjun A K, Sachin Mohan, Aditya Mohan, Pallam Anfal, Farzaan A, Jean Vijay, Unnikrishnan A P, Krishna Devan, KC Akshay, Rahul Sharma, Srejith K R.

MRC vs KDC Squads

Masters-RCC: Sanju Sanjeev, Vathsal Govind, Akhil Scaria, Akshay Manohar, Manu Krishnan, Vinu Kumar, Amal P Rajeev, Sanjay Raj, Sarath K S, Ajith Vasudevan, Athul Raveendran, Basil NP, Ibnul Afthab, Syam Prasad, Unnimon Sabu, Vaishak Venugopalan, Albin Alias, Anandhu M A, Arun Poulose, Hari krishnan D.

Kids Cricket Club: Pallam Anfal, Sachin Mohan, Vishnu Deth, Abhishek Pratap, Krishna Devan, KrishnaKumar T V, Unnikrishnan A P, Arjun A K, Nandhakumar K M, Allen Alex, Biju Narayanan, KC Akshay, Neel Sunny, Rahul Sharma, Sarath Prasad, Srejith K R, Aditya Mohan, Akshay C S, Farzaan A , Jean Vijay.

