MRC vs MTC Dream11 Team Predictions KCA Club Championship

Masters RCC vs Masters Cricket Club Dream11 Team Prediction KCA Club Championship- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MRC vs MTC at SD College Cricket Ground: In match no. 29 KCA Club Championship tournament, Masters Cricket Club will take on Masters RCC at the SD College Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The KCA Club Championship MRC vs MTC match will start at 9:30 AM IST – September 14. Both these teams have been pretty impressive this season. With four wins and a couple of draws in eight matches, Masters RCC are leading the team standings and would be raring to extend their sensational run. On the other hand, Masters Cricket Club are holding fifth place with three wins in seven outings.

TOSS: The KCA Club Championship toss between Masters Cricket Club and Masters RCC will take place at 9 AM IST – September 14.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: SD College Cricket Ground, Alappuzha.

MRC vs MTC My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Vishnu Raj

Batsmen – Arun Poulose, Rohan Kunnummel, Krishna Prasad (VC), Sanju Sanjeev

All-rounders – Sijomon Joseph (C), Hari Krishnan-D, Unnimon Sabu

Bowlers – Athul Raveendran, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Vaisakh Chandran

MRC vs MTC Probable Playing XIs

Masters RCC: Sarath K S, Arun Poulose, Sanjay Raj, Albin Alias, Hari Krishnan-D, Sanju Sanjeev, Vinu Kumar, Ajith Vasudevan, Athul Raveendran, N P Basil, Unnimon Sabu.

Masters Cricket Club: Krishna Prasad, Vishnu Raj, Rohan Kunnummel, Bharath Soorya, P Prashanth, Jafar Jamal, Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph, Ananthakrishnan J, Vaisakh Chandran, Vishnu Deth.

MRC vs MTC Squads

Masters RCC: Sanju Sanjeev, Vathsal Govind, Akhil Scaria, Akshay Manohar, Manu Krishnan, Vinu Kumar, Amal P Rajeev, Sanjay Raj, Sarath K S, Ajith Vasudevan, Athul Raveendran, Basil NP, Ibnul Afthab, Syam Prasad, Unnimon Sabu, Vaishak Venugopalan, Albin Alias, Anandhu M A, Arun Poulose, Hari krishnan D.

Masters Cricket Club: Rohan Kunnummel, Krishna Prasad, Atul Diamond, Jafar Jamal, Vishnu Raj (wk), Abhishek Mohan, Sijomon Joseph (C), Vaishak Chandran, J Ananthakrishnan, Fazil Fanoos, Vishnu Deth, Shaun Roger, Abhishek Nair, Rohan Nair.

