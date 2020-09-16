Dream11 Tips And Prediction

St Mirren vs Celtic Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Scottish League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Match MRR vs CEL at Simple Digital Arena: In the upcoming Scottish League 2020-21 match on late Wednesday night, St. Mirren will take on Celtic in the first phase of the match at the Simple Digital Arena. The Scottish League 2020-21 MRR vs CEL match will kick-off at 12.15 AM IST. Celtic have made an excellent start to the season and have picked up 13 points from their first five games and will back themselves to pick up three points against St. Mirren who have played six and won just two games so far. Celtic and St Mirren have faced each other on 38 occasions where the former have got the better of the latter on 32 occasions. Scottish League live TV telecast and live online streaming will not available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Scottish League match between St Mirren vs Celtic will start at 12.15 AM IST – September 17.

Venue: Simple Digital Arena.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Vasilis Barkas

Defenders – Kristoffer Ajer, Joe Shaughnessy, Richard Tait, Shane Duffy

Midfielders – Cameron MacPherson, Kyle McAllister, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest, Ilkay Durmus (C)

Forwards – Albian Ajeti (VC)

MRR vs CEL Predicted Playing XIs

St Mirren: Zdenek Zlamal, Marcus Fraser, Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy, Richard Tait, Sam Foley, Cameron MacPherson, Kyle McAllister, Jamie McGrath, Ilkay Durmus, Jonathan Obika.

Celtic: Vasilis Barkas; Kristoffer Ajer, Christopher Jullien, Shane Duffy; Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest, Jeremie Frimpong; Odsonne Edward, Albian Ajeti.

MRR vs CEL SQUADS

St Mirren (MRR): Peter Urminsky, Jak Alnwick, Dean Lyness, Richard Tait, Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy, Nathan Sheron, Marcus Fraser, Jack Baird, Kyle McAllister, Ilkay Durmus, Jamie McGrath, Isak Thorvaldsson, Sam Foley, Cameron MacPherson, Ethan Erhahon, Ryan Flynn, Kyle Magennis, Lewis Jamieson, Jonathan Obika, Josh Jack, Junior Morias, Jay Henderson.

Celtic: Vasilios Barkas, Scott Bain, Conor Hazard, Christopher Jullien, Leigh Griffiths, Ryan Christie, Michael Johnston, Luca Connell, Jeremie Frimpong, Hatem Elhamed, Kristoffer Ajer, Ewan Henderson, Anthony Ralston, Greg Taylor, Nir Bitton, Scott Brown, Ismaila Soro, Tom Rogic, Marian Shved, Olivier Ntcham, James Forrest, Bayo, Patryk Klimala, Odsonne Edouard, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Mohammed Elyounoussi, Callum McGregor.

