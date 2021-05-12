MRS vs BLS Dream11 Team Predictions Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast

Mon Repos Stars vs Babonneau Leatherbacks Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's MRS vs BLS at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium: In match no. 26 of Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Mon Repos Stars will lock horns with the Babonneau Leatherbacks at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast MRS vs BLS match will start at 11 PM IST – May 12. Mon Repos Stars have started well with one victory and a no-result so far. They will be looking to continue their winning momentum when they take on the Babonneau Leatherbacks in their upcoming match. On the other hand, Babonneau Leatherbacks are having an ordinary run so far in the competition after losing two games in the three contests they have played.

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Mon Repos Stars will take place at 10:30 PM IST – May 12.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

MRS vs BLS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Keeper – Qwaine Henry

Batsmen – Christian Charlery, Alex Joseph, Keon Gaston

All-rounders – Sadrack Descartes (VC), Shervon Joseph (C), Caleb Thomas, Kevin Augustin

Bowlers – Hazel Charlery, Stuart Calderon, Jervaughn Charles

MRS vs BLS Probable Playing XIs

Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery, Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Kurnan Henry, Rohan Lesmond, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond.

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Caleb Thomas, Steven Abraham (wk), Shervon Joseph, Zayee Antoine, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Quaine Henry, Stuart Calderon, Nehemiah Wilfred, Nyeem Rosemond, Jevaughn Charles.

MRS vs BLS Squads

Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery (C), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel.

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (C), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Qwaine Henry, Steven Abraham (WK) and Jervaughn Charles.

