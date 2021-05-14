Dream11 Team Prediction

MRS vs SCL St. Lucia T10 Blast 3rd Place Playoff: Captain, Vice-captain – Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries Lions, Fantasy Tips And Playing 11s at Darren Sammy Stadium at 9 PM IST May 14 Friday:

Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries Lions Dream11 Team Prediction St. Lucia T10 Blast – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MRS vs SCL, St. Lucia T10 Blast, Mon Repos Stars Dream11 Team Player List, South Castries Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Tips Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries Lions, Online Cricket Tips MRS vs SCL St. Lucia T10 Blast, Fantasy Playing Tips – St. Lucia T10 Blast.

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries Lions will take place at 8:30 PM IST – May 14.

Time: 9PM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

MRS vs SCL My Dream11 Team

Johnson Charles, Craig Emmanuel, Christian Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Sadrack Descartes, Collinus Callendar, Kevin Augustin, Xavier Gabriel, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Dichege Henry, Rumario Simmons

Captain: Johnson Charles. Vice-captain: Sadrack Descartes

Probable Playing XIs

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery, Kevin Augustin(c), Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Sabinus Emmanuel(wk), Craig Emmanuel, Rohan Lesmond, Kurnan Henry, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond

South Castries Lions

Johnson, Charles (c), Noelle Leo (wk), Nixon Edmund, Wade Clovis, Avalinus Callendar, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Shervon Leo, Xavier Gabriel, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Rumario Simmons

Squads

Mon Repos Stars

Christian Charlery (c), Kevin Augustin, Evanus, Emmanuel, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wicket-keeper), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward.

South Castries Lions

Johnson Charles (c), Avalinus Callendar, Wendell Inglis, Nixon Edmund, Aaron Joseph, Daniel Jn Baptiste, Xavier Gabriel, Collinus Callendar, Kemrol Charles, Rumario Simmons, Wade Clovis, Shervon Leo, Noelle Leo (wk).

