MRS vs SCL Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Mon Repos Stars vs South Castries Lions Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's MRS vs SCL T10 Match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium: After the emphatic success of the Vincy T10 League, West Indian cricket is back with the Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast that got underway from June 23. In the sixth match of Dream11 St Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Mon Repos Stars will take on South Castries Lions at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground, St Lucia on Thursday. The St Lucia T10 Blast SSCS vs MAC match will start at 12 AM IST.

TOSS – The toss between Mon Repos Stars and South Castries Lions will take place at 11:30 PM (IST).

Time: 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium

MRS vs SCL My Dream11 Team

Shervin Charles (captain), Johnson Charles (vice-captain, Sabinus Emmanuel, Alex Antoine, Daren Sammy, Hazel Charlery, Tonius Simon, Kester Charlermagne, Kevin Augustin, Daniel Baptiste, Dichege Henry

MRS vs SCL Squads

Mon Repos Stars: Shervin Charles, Sabinus Emmanuel, Hazel Charlery, Kevin Augustin, Garey Mathurin, Sadrack Descartes, Rohan Lesmond, Mervin Wells, Kendal Samuel, Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Christian Charlery, Jamal Lesmond, Craig Emmanuel, Evanus Emmanuel.

South Castries Lions: Noelle Leo, Johnson Charles, Daren Sammy, Collinus Callendar, Alex Antoine, Tonius Simon, Kemron Charles, Kester Charlermagne, Malcolm Monrose, Tarrick Edward, Daniel Baptiste, Aaron Joseph, Xavier Gabriel

