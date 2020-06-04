Dream11 Team Prediction

MRT vs SET Portuguese League 2020: Captain, Vice-captain And Football Tips For Maritimo vs Vitoria Setubal Today’s Match at Estádio dos Barreiros 10.30 PM IST

The Primeira Liga, also known as Liga NOS for sponsorship reasons, is the top professional association football division of the Portuguese football league system. It is organised and supervised by the Liga Portuguesa de Futebol Profissional, also known as Liga Portugal. As of the 2014–15 season, the Primeira Liga is contested by 18 teams, with the two lowest placed teams relegated to the LigaPro and replaced by the top-two non-reserve teams from this division, except in the 2018–19 season in which the three lowest placed teams were relegated to the LigaPro due to the integration in the Primeira Liga of Gil Vicente in the following season. The Portuguese Football Federation appealed to proceed with this integration as soon as possible.

Kick-Off Time: The Portuguese League 2020 match between Maritimo vs Vitoria Setubal will kick-start at 10.30 PM IST.

Venue: Estadio Municipal de Famalicao

My Dream11 Team

GK: C Marcelo

DEF: Z Junior, R Ferreira, A Jorge, N Pinto

MID: F Bambock, E Bessa, J Egas

ST: D Maeda (VC), B Mansilla, H Guedes (C)

Probable Playing XIs

Maritimo: Charles Marcelo (GK), Ruben Ferreira, Zainadine Junior, Rene Ferreira, Bebeto, Jorge Correa, Franck Bambock, Diego Moreno, Daizen Maeda, Bruno Xadas, Rodrigo Pinho

Vitoria Setubal: Giorgi Makaridze (GK), Silvio Manuel, Jubal Rocha, Artur Jorge, Nuno Pinto, Leandro Silva, Hildeberto Jose, Carlos Vinicius-II, Eber Bessa, Brian Mansilla, Helder Guedes

SQUADS

Maritimo: Amir Abedzadeh, Charles Marcelo, Zainadine Junior, Dejan Kerkez, Ruben Ferreira, Fabio China, Bebeto, Rene Ferreira, Eulanio Angelo, Josip Vukovic, Diego Moreno, Franck Bambock, Edgar Costa, Erivaldo Jorge, Jorge Correa, Bruno Xadas, Jhon Cley, Daizen Maeda, Getterson, Joel Tagueu, Rodrigo Pinho

Vitoria Setubal: Giorgi Makaridze, Lucas Paes, Joao Valido, Artur Jorge, Bruno Pires, Jubal Rocha, Joao Meira, Andre Sousa, Nuno Pinto, Silvio Manuel, Luis Miguel, Leandro Vilela, Jose Semedo, Andre Pedrosa, Leandro Silva, Nuno Valente, Tiago Castro, Eber Bessa, Tofol Montiel, Carlos Vinicius-II, Rodrigo Antonio-Mathiola, Jose Egas, Hildeberto Jose, Mirko Antonucci, Brian Mansilla, Khalid Hachadi, Frederic Mendy, Helder Guedes

