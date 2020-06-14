The untimely death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday has sent shock waves across the country. His death at the age of 34 gave way to all his fans mourning his death on social media. Pakistan cricketers also took the opportunity to express their grief over the death of the Bollywood actor who was popular for his role in MS Dhoni’s biopic. Also Read - Trigger Warning: Suicide | Yes, You CAN SUFFER FROM DEPRESSION Just Like Broken Leg in Middle of Successful Career!

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar felt the loss seemed very personal for him. “Very sad to hear about such a precious loss of life. I had seen #SushanthSinghRajput‘s perfect portrayal of #MSDhoni. He was a very hardworking young man,” read Akhtar’s tweet. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father's Health Deteriorates After Actor Commits Suicide in Mumbai

Shoaib Malik also expressed his grief with a tweet that read, “– Shocked to hear about Shushant Singh commiting suicide, life is a long beautiful inning, 34 was not the age to let go, may your soul rest in peace #ShushantSinghRajput (1986-2020) gone too soon.”

Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli were among the many who wished the MS Dhoni actor.