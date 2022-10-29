New Delhi: MS Dhoni has not only been a big player in the gentleman’s game but he has equally been a good mentor for juniors over the years. As per Times of India, the 42-year old has suggested the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant to use round-bottom bats or curved bats to improve their T20 game.Also Read - LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Kiwis on Verge of Victory

"It was Dhoni who had first started using this kind of bat before the 2019 World Cup. And now these Indian players have started asking for this kind of bat," Paras Anand, managing director of sports equipment manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) told TOI.

"These bats are ordered specially for shorter formats. The players claim that it helps them access all directions of the ground while shot-making. A bat with a flat bottom prompts a relatively closed stance whereas the round-bottomed bat enables them to have a more open stance that helps them to manoeuvre the bat easily from the word go," Anand said.

“If one shaves the bottom and makes it round, the bat has a thicker base and has more meat at the bottom”, he further added.

Rishabh Pant is yet to make his way into the starting XI in this year’s T20 World Cup. Dinesh Karthik was the preferred wicket-keeper batsman for Team India ahead of the 24-year old. As per reports coming in, Rishabh Pant could be in the playing XI for the game against South Africa tomorrow in Perth, as the left-hander had a long net session under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid.