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MS Dhoni advises Rs 14.2 crore CSK signing to spend wisely ahead of IPL 2026 debut, he is...

MS Dhoni advises Rs 14.2 crore CSK signing to spend wisely ahead of IPL 2026 debut, he is…

Rising star all-rounder, who was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for a massive Rs 14.2 crore has shared the guidance he received from former CSK captain MS Dhoni ahead of his IPL 2026 debut

MS Dhoni advises Rs 14.2 crore CSK signing to spend wisely ahead of IPL 2026 debut (Source: X)

IPL 2026: In the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Chennai Super Kings acquired 20-year-old young all-rounder Prashant Veer, securing him for a massive Rs 14.2 crore. The bidding battle saw fierce competition from Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, but CSK managed to get the talented youngster.

Prashant Veer shared the advice he received from MS Dhoni

After the joining the franchise ahead of IPL 2026, Prashant Veer shared the advice he received from the legendary MS Dhoni. After earning such a huge sum at just 20, former Indian captain MS Dhoni advised Prashant Veer to be wise with his money and avoid unnecessary spending. Speaking to Sportstar, Prashant Veer said, “We (Prashant Veer and MS Dhoni) haven’t really discussed cricket much yet. He simply told me to save money and avoid unnecessary expenses.”

Prashant represents Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and is a versatile left-arm off-spinner who can also contribute with the bat. Veer, has featured in three First-Class matches, eight List A games, and nine T20s.

In First-Class cricket, he has scored seven runs and taken two wickets. In List A matches, he has amassed a total of 133 runs at a strike rate of 120.9 along with 10 wickets. In the T20 format, Prashant has scored 112 runs at a strike rate of 167.2 and picked up 12 wickets, showcasing his impressive all-round potential.

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MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings are set to dominate headlines in IPL 2026, with the signing of T20 World Cup 2026 hero Sanju Samson. Samson became the most expensive trade in IPL history, moving from Rajasthan Royals to CSK for a whopping Rs 18 crore.

As per reports, IPL 2026 could mark the final season for former captain MS Dhoni, and CSK will aim to give him a memorable farewell by clinching a record sixth title. Fans are eagerly anticipating the season and hoping for a change of fortunes for their beloved team.

IPL 2026 opener will be played betwen RCB and SRH

The 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to commence on March 28. The opening match of the 19th season of the IPL 2026 is scheduled to be played on March 28 between defending champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

So far, the BCCI has released the schedule for the first 20 matches of IPL 2026. With state assembly elections scheduled in three states during this period, the full tournament schedule will be announced once the poll dates are confirmed.

Meanwhile, Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings will kick off their campaign against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, followed by matches against Punjab Kings on April 3, Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 5, and Delhi Capitals on April 11 at M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

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