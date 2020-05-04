Former India pacer Ashish Nehra – who has been a part of the Indian cricket team under former India captains Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, said they were totally different, but knew how to get the best out of their players. Also Read - Anil Kumble Would Have Taken 900 Test Wickets With DRS Technology: Gautam Gambhir

Nehra said this while speaking to Aakash Chopra during a live session during the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - With Rahul Keeping Wickets Well, Dhoni's Return Seems Tricky: MSK Prasad

“Both (MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly) were totally different. But they both knew how to get the best out of their players. When Ganguly took over the team was new while Dhoni had the challenge of managing senior players in the side,” said Nehra. Also Read - Current Situation Due to Coronavirus is Upsetting And Scary: Sourav Ganguly

Speaking specifically of Ganguly as captain, Nehra felt the former backed his youngsters a lot as he knew he had to take them forward.

“Ganguly had youngsters who he needed to take forward and improve. He supported all the young players and backed the players he felt were good. When we beat Australia in 2001 things changed and this was Ganguly’s quality that he went against all odds to back his players,” he added.

Nehra also said Dhoni was not an impulsive guy but a calculative skipper. Nehra also lauded the way Dhoni managed seniors like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Laxman among others.

“Dhoni is not an impulsive guy and a very calculative captain. He also tried to give more chances to players and he partnered well with head coach Gary Kirsten. He needs to be appreciated for the way he handled the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman who were there when he took over as captain. He carried himself and the team amazingly well,” Nehra explained.