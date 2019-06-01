ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Prayers are pouring in for the success of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa. MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s mother were spotted at the iconic Deori Mandir in Ranchi. The two mothers came together to pray for the team’s success in the World Cup. One can also spot Sakshi on the sidelines watching everything unfold in front of her. It is no secret that Dhoni pays a visit to the temple often. Dhoni had visited the temple ahead of the Australia ODI tour where he emerged as the top run-scorer for India and also bagged the Man of the Tournament. Seems like the prayers get answered and if that is the case, India could find themselves in a good position.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has already given signs of what could be expected. The former skipper of India smashed a breathtaking 113* off 78 balls in a warm-up game against Bangladesh. India will play their opening match against South Africa on June 5. Virat Kohli-led India is a well-balanced unit and has the potential to go deep in the tournament. The Men in Blue are making the most of their time in the UK.

Yesterday, the players were spotted bonding and having fun over a game of paintball. Looks like the boys are ready and raring to go on June 5.