It was anti-climax for fans as amid all sorts of speculations – Dhoni launched the Oreo cookies for the first time in India.Also Read - MS Dhoni Announcing Launch of Oreo Biscuits in India. Fans React Hilariously With MEMES

Knowing MS Dhoni over the years, it is next to impossible to predict what announcement he is going to make on Sunday (September 25). That is how he is and is also immensely loved by fans. Speculations are rife that the 41-year-old could be retiring from IPL. If that happens, he will not be playing cricket anymore and that would be extremely heartbreaking for fans. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates as we build up to the Dhoni announcement. The announcement happens less than four hours from now. Also Read - MS Dhoni Retirement to NEW CSK Captain Announcement: Things THALA Can REVEAL at 2 PM Announcement

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: So, now that we know that the announcement is not related to his retirement – fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Rumours were rife that he will not lead CSK in IPL 2023 and not play IPL anymore. As has been confirmed by Dhoni and the CSK management that he would lead the franchise next year in IPL.

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Seconds away from the start of the LIVE.

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Not even 10 minutes left, This has been a long wait. Now let us see what surprise Dhoni has in store for us. Stay hooked to this space for all the updates.

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Even as I write, I too can feel the pulse racing that is the kind of impact Dhoni has had in our lives. I really do not know what will be the announcement. And I exactly fear that!

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: We are less than 30 minutes away from the start. The nation waits with bated breath for the announcement. Oreo has sent a notification about the LIVE and that has sparked speculations.

    LIVE | MS Dhoni Announcement Updates: Surely the nervousness among the fans is growing. The last thing they want to hear is Dhoni retiring. Hopefully, that will not happen today.